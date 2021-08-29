International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $139.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

