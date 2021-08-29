Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $82.50 Average PT from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 531,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,494. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,422,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,855,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $46,062,112. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after purchasing an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

