Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.74

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$28.74 and last traded at C$173.01, with a volume of 76398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$174.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$171.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market cap of C$30.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

