Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $101.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $869,140 in the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insight Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Insight Enterprises worth $13,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

