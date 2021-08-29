Insider Selling: Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Sells $1,430,300.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $1,430,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,037,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tao Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $1,728,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00.

ZLAB stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $72.42 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $80,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

