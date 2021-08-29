Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.17, for a total value of C$608,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 248,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,023,709.52.

Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.21, for a total value of C$610,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$596,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.61, for a total value of C$630,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.31. 287,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.24. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

WDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Laurentian reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

