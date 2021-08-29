Insider Selling: The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $20,100,000.00 in Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00.

Shares of BX opened at $124.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

