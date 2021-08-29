Insider Selling: Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Major Shareholder Sells $9,640,000.00 in Stock

Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 510,876 shares of Slam stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $4,929,953.40.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 26,400 shares of Slam stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $263,472.00.

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Slam in the first quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,954,000.

About Slam

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

