Insider Selling: SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $241,500.00 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18.

SEMR stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.