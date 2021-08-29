Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAB stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Photronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

