Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PLAB stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.