Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Sells 11,581 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Martha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00.

MDT opened at $133.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 593,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 341,006 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

