Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Purchases 14,900 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.87 per share, for a total transaction of $147,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $362,124.00.

Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

