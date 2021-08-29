Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $47,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Innoviva by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.68 on Friday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

