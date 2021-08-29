Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 4.78% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNOV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth $1,242,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.18. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

