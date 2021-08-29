Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.4 days.

IFNNF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.46. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

IFNNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.