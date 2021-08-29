IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 114.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 29.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,567,295 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $218,486,000 after buying an additional 816,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

