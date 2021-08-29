IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.08.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,090.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,000 shares of company stock worth $1,499,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

