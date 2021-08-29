IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 25.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

