IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of IDT worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 13.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 9.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $45.16 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.18.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 53.22%.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

