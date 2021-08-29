IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 94 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $629.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $582.26. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

