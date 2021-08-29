IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 255 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

