IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,210,000 after buying an additional 85,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 263.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,327,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE MED opened at $231.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $154,518.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

