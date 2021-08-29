Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 41,892 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,892 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Colfax were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Colfax by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 125,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, with a total value of $5,737,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 1,308,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,109. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.