Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 4,097 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. 1,947,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

