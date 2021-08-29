Impax Asset Management Group plc Makes New Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,745,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

OGN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

