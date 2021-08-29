Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Welltower worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

