Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $10.77 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in National Vision were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth about $223,000.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. 621,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

