Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 9,995 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $33,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 87.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 341.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after acquiring an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,179. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

In related news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

