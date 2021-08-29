Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s share price was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.27. Approximately 90 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

