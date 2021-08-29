Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Lowered by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 4.5% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.64. The stock had a trading volume of 737,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,856. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.14 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

