Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

