Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

LBRDK stock opened at $189.52 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.90.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

