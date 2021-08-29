Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,690 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SNX opened at $128.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.58. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total transaction of $548,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,550.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,882 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.