Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 152.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

