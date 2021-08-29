iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ILIAY remained flat at $$10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Several analysts recently commented on ILIAY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of iliad in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iliad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

