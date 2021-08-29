Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,976 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $279,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 15,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34. The company has a market cap of $249.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

