Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 325 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,282,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 68,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,891.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

