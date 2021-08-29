Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,647 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.