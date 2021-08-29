Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79.

