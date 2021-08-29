Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 157,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 553,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLIC opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.88. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

