Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.94 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.16.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

