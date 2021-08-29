ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $249.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $249.27.

A number of research firms have commented on ICLR. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.0% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.71. 347,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,428. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $257.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

