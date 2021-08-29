Hywin (HYW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of HYW opened at $7.20 on Friday. Hywin has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

