Hyman Charles D Makes New $242,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Hyman Charles D bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.17. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $150.52 and a 1-year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

