Hyman Charles D Cuts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.57, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

