Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

