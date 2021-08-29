HYCON Hits Market Cap of $542,312.21 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $542,312.21 and approximately $63,734.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00055424 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000187 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

