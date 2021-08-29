Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,128 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

