Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.08.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -3.96%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.