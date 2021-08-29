H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the July 29th total of 236,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.4 days.

HRUFF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.77.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

